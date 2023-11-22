Assessing the Risk and Potential of Pulse Biosciences Inc’s (PLSE) Stock

In the past week, PLSE stock has gone up by 13.57%, with a monthly gain of 66.92% and a quarterly plunge of -13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.52% for Pulse Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.67% for PLSE’s stock, with a 23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLSE is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) is $5.00, which is -$1.61 below the current market price. The public float for PLSE is 17.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% of that float. On November 22, 2023, PLSE’s average trading volume was 190.32K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) has jumped by 5.59 compared to previous close of 6.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Kevin Danahy – President and CEO Darrin Uecker – CTO and Director Mitchell Levinson – Chief Strategy Officer Michael Koffler – VP of Finance Bob Duggan – Chairman Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Pulse Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at 45.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +62.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw 138.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 20,241 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Nov 17. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 36,266,797 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $123,470 using the latest closing price.

Danahy Kevin Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,393 shares at $6.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Danahy Kevin Patrick is holding 35,887 shares at $35,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8293.86 for the present operating margin

-1797.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc stands at -8357.86. The total capital return value is set at -96.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.48. Equity return is now at value -135.34, with -51.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39,905.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.