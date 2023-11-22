Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) by analysts is $5.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for AHT is 34.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AHT was 416.36K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) has dropped by -9.31 compared to previous close of 2.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jordan Jennings – Director of Investor Relations Robison Hays – President and Chief Executive Officer Deric Eubanks – Chief Financial Officer Christopher Nixon – Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management Conference Call Participants Bryan Maher – B. Riley Securities Jonathan Jenkins – Oppenheimer Michael Bellisario – Robert W.

AHT’s Market Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has experienced a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month, and a -17.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for AHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for AHT’s stock, with a -35.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AHT Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc saw -49.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Eubanks Deric S, who sale 30 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eubanks Deric S now owns 24,895 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.