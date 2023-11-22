Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asana Inc (ASAN) is $21.00, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 75.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAN on November 22, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has decreased by -4.90 when compared to last closing price of 21.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Moskovitz keeps buying stock, but why?

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.57% gain in the past month and a -6.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for ASAN’s stock, with a 5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.63. In addition, Asana Inc saw 50.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 237,015 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Nov 01. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 47,898,436 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $4,147,762 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 779,553 shares at $90,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asana Inc (ASAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.