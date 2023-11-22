Applovin Corp (APP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APP is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APP is $50.83, which is $12.06 above the current price. The public float for APP is 144.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APP on November 22, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.85 in relation to its previous close of 39.50. However, the company has experienced a -9.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that We have narrowed our search to five technology services stocks that have popped year to date and have solid upside left. These are: PLTR, APP, DUOL, FUTU, PAY.

APP’s Market Performance

Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a -9.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.00% gain in the past month and a -3.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for APP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for APP stock, with a simple moving average of 41.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APP Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.01. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 268.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 5,142 shares at the price of $43.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 0 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $221,570 using the latest closing price.

Vivas Eduardo, the Director of Applovin Corp, sale 377,318 shares at $41.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Vivas Eduardo is holding 8,700,860 shares at $15,525,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at -6.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 175.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.76. Total debt to assets is 57.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applovin Corp (APP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.