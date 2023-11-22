Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ANVS is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANVS is $40.75, which is $34.15 above the current market price. The public float for ANVS is 7.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume for ANVS on November 22, 2023 was 63.75K shares.

ANVS) stock’s latest price update

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.91 compared to its previous closing price of 6.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Annovis (ANVS) gains on the release of interim independent analysis, indicating that the ongoing phase II/III study in Alzheimer’s Disease is sufficiently powered to continue as planned without any additional patients.

ANVS’s Market Performance

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) has experienced a 11.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.88% drop in the past month, and a -48.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for ANVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for ANVS’s stock, with a -49.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANVS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ANVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANVS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $150 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ANVS Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANVS rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Annovis Bio Inc saw -50.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANVS

The total capital return value is set at -70.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.57. Equity return is now at value -202.55, with -173.66 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.