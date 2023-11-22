Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS)

The 36-month beta value for NAAS is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NAAS is $4.50, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for NAAS is 58.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on November 22, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) has decreased by -12.10 when compared to last closing price of 2.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that NaaS Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Cynthia Tan – Senior IR Wang Yang – CEO & Director Alex Wu – President, CFO & Director Conference Call Participants Yizhen Du – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NaaS Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

NAAS’s Market Performance

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has experienced a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.82% drop in the past month, and a -62.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for NAAS’s stock, with a -56.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAAS Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -28.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84. Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -69.60 for asset returns.

Based on Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.