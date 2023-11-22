Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

The 36-month beta value for IDEX is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDEX is $30387.50, which is $30385.5 above than the current price. The public float for IDEX is 9.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.63% of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on November 22, 2023 was 426.09K shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.50 in relation to previous closing price of 2.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX’s stock has risen by 5.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.98% and a quarterly drop of -58.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for Ideanomics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.79% for IDEX’s stock, with a -75.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Ideanomics Inc saw -90.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -160.78, with -86.06 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.