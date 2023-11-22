Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP)

The 36-month beta value for GVP is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GVP is $30.00, which is $26.96 above than the current price. The public float for GVP is 2.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of GVP on November 22, 2023 was 128.64K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GVP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has increased by 13.01 when compared to last closing price of 2.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Adam Lowensteiner – VP, Lytham Partners Kyle Loudermilk – President and CEO Emmett Pepe – CFO Operator Good day, and welcome to the GSE Systems Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

GVP’s Market Performance

GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has experienced a -25.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 85.59% rise in the past month, and a -11.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.34% for GVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for GVP’s stock, with a -38.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.50%, as shares surge +78.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -25.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, GSE Systems, Inc. saw -57.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems, Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems, Inc. stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.86. Equity return is now at value -94.92, with -31.31 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.