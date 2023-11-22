Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) is above average at 75.62x. The 36-month beta value for EXEL is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXEL is $25.82, which is $4.6 above than the current price. The public float for EXEL is 301.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on November 22, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 20.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28 at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.23% and a quarterly drop of -2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Exelixis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for EXEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 32.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Aftab Dana, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $22.47 back on Aug 30. After this action, Aftab Dana now owns 399,943 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $103,362 using the latest closing price.

Senner Christopher J., the EVP and CFO of Exelixis Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Senner Christopher J. is holding 571,631 shares at $1,240,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.