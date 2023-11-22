Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

The 36-month beta value for CRON is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRON is $2.51, which is $0.47 above than the current price. The public float for CRON is 198.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on November 22, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) has increased by 0.49 when compared to last closing price of 2.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-21 that The Canadian cannabis industry is a global powerhouse, with top marijuana stocks attracting global investors. Canada’s progressive cannabis legalization has created a thriving market for short-term and long-term investors. Companies like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis have expanded internationally, boosting confidence in the cannabis market’s future. Canada’s cannabis landscape combines established firms and emerging players, offering exciting opportunities in a rapidly growing industry.

CRON’s Market Performance

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has experienced a 4.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.68% rise in the past month, and a 20.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for CRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for CRON’s stock, with a 5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw -19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc, valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -9.08, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.