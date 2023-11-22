Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is above average at 47.54x. The 36-month beta value for BDX is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BDX is $282.77, which is $46.61 above than the current price. The public float for BDX is 289.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on November 22, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.07 in comparison to its previous close of 233.67, however, the company has experienced a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-17 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

BDX’s Market Performance

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has experienced a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.72% drop in the past month, and a -14.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for BDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for BDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.65. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 459 shares at the price of $274.48 back on Sep 05. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 3,444 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $125,986 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Claire, the Director of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 848 shares at $281.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Fraser Claire is holding 21,608 shares at $238,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.10. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.