An In-Depth Look at Niu Technologies ADR’s (NIU) Stock Performance

In the past week, NIU stock has gone up by 9.13%, with a monthly gain of 29.15% and a quarterly plunge of -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for Niu Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.83% for NIU’s stock, with a -27.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NIU is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIU is $30.31, which is $1.57 above than the current price. The public float for NIU is 68.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on November 22, 2023 was 279.91K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Sales for Q3 2023 decreased 17% YoY. Despite setbacks, Niu Technologies should be able to resume growth, and soon. NIU’s niche in the premium segment and valuation are a draw.

NIU Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw -50.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies ADR stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.77. Equity return is now at value -14.17, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies ADR (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.