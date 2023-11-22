Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a 8.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Altice’s (ATUS) third-quarter 2023 results reflect the adverse impact of a challenging macroeconomic environment and business uncertainties.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.64, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 344.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on November 22, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stock saw a decrease of 8.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Altice USA Inc (ATUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.42% for ATUS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.31% for the last 200 days.

ATUS Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.