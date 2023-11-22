Allbirds Inc (BIRD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIRD is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allbirds Inc (BIRD) is $1.18, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for BIRD is 94.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On November 22, 2023, BIRD’s average trading volume was 915.29K shares.

The stock of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has decreased by -9.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) saw its revenue decline by over 21% year-over-year amidst its transformation plan to reinvigorate the business with an emphasis on profitable growth. The eco-friendly footwear company posted revenue of $57.2 million, a 21.2% decline compared to the same period last year and short of consensus estimates of $59.8 million.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has risen by 13.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly drop of -35.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Allbirds Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for BIRD’s stock, with a -38.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8452. In addition, Allbirds Inc saw -64.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Mitchell Ann, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 13. After this action, Mitchell Ann now owns 844,101 shares of Allbirds Inc, valued at $6,800 using the latest closing price.

Vernachio Joseph, the Chief Operating Officer of Allbirds Inc, sale 5,790 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Vernachio Joseph is holding 363,016 shares at $7,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc stands at -34.04. The total capital return value is set at -23.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.05. Equity return is now at value -42.39, with -30.38 for asset returns.

Based on Allbirds Inc (BIRD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.05. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.