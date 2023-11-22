Agora Inc ADR (API) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API)’s stock price has decreased by -6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.08. However, the company has seen a -8.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the close of U.S. markets on November 21, 2023. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agora Inc ADR (API) is $3.93, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for API is 75.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of API on November 22, 2023 was 287.33K shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stock saw an increase of -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.17% and a quarterly increase of 2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Agora Inc ADR (API). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for API stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.20 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

API Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Agora Inc ADR saw -26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -15.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agora Inc ADR (API) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.