Agape ATP Corp’s (ATPC) Stock: A 17.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Agape ATP Corp (ATPC) has gone up by 25.00% for the week, with a 16.16% rise in the past month and a -86.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.73% for ATPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.03% for ATPC’s stock, with a -74.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ: ATPC) Right Now?

The public float for ATPC is 57.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATPC on November 22, 2023 was 210.43K shares.

ATPC) stock’s latest price update

Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ: ATPC)’s stock price has plunge by 20.80relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATPC Trading at -69.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +30.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATPC rose by +27.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9964. In addition, Agape ATP Corp saw -71.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.59 for the present operating margin

+60.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agape ATP Corp stands at -90.86. The total capital return value is set at -58.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.32. Equity return is now at value -139.99, with -78.37 for asset returns.

Based on Agape ATP Corp (ATPC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 253.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agape ATP Corp (ATPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.