Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY)'s stock price has soared by 21.32 in relation to previous closing price of 2.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEY is 1.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEY on November 22, 2023 was 6.08K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

AEY stock saw a decrease of -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.52% for Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.87% for AEY’s stock, with a -57.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEY Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.27%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Addvantage Technologies Group saw -78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEY starting from HARDEN TIMOTHY SCOTT, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Aug 25. After this action, HARDEN TIMOTHY SCOTT now owns 126,728 shares of Addvantage Technologies Group, valued at $950 using the latest closing price.

McGill Jim, the Director of Addvantage Technologies Group, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that McGill Jim is holding 278,774 shares at $9,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addvantage Technologies Group stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37. Equity return is now at value -102.01, with -37.87 for asset returns.

Based on Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.