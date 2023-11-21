Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) has decreased by -8.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) (NYSE:ZVIA) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market open on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/. A replay o.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is $3.86, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for ZVIA is 39.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVIA on November 21, 2023 was 107.89K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA’s stock has seen a 16.85% increase for the week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month and a -18.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.74% for Zevia PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.80% for ZVIA’s stock, with a -35.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVIA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ZVIA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZVIA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $4 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZVIA Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -49.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from Taylor Amy, who purchase 11,700 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Nov 09. After this action, Taylor Amy now owns 401,892 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $24,666 using the latest closing price.

Spence Padraic L., the Director of Zevia PBC, sale 32,546 shares at $1.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Spence Padraic L. is holding 1,871,596 shares at $61,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -20.75. The total capital return value is set at -51.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.40. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -16.21 for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.