Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) is $2.50, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for WRAP is 28.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRAP on November 21, 2023 was 197.18K shares.

WRAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) has dropped by -13.58 compared to previous close of 3.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Mullins – Chief Executive Officer Chris DeAlmeida – Chief Financial Officer Unidentified Company Representative Good afternoon and welcome to the Wrap Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [JD Mafasso] and I’m the Director and Strategy and Communications for Wrap Technologies.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP’s stock has fallen by -12.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 97.73% and a quarterly rise of 52.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.06% for Wrap Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.59% for WRAP’s stock, with a 55.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRAP Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares surge +89.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw 54.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Mullins Kevin W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 30. After this action, Mullins Kevin W now owns 246,151 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc, valued at $21,438 using the latest closing price.

DeAlmeida Christopher James, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc, purchase 7,300 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DeAlmeida Christopher James is holding 166,968 shares at $7,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.28 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -218.87. The total capital return value is set at -51.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.43. Equity return is now at value -61.54, with -48.44 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.