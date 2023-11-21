Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.28relation to previous closing price of 45.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – Wheaton said the acquisition of these “diverse, high-quality streams” fits “seamlessly” into its portfolio of “high-margin, low-cost assets.”

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WPM is $55.37, which is $7.25 above the current price. The public float for WPM is 452.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on November 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM’s stock has seen a 6.70% increase for the week, with a 9.76% rise in the past month and a 11.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for WPM’s stock, with a 7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.04. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 7.94 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.