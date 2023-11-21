What Recent Market Trends Mean for Oblong Inc’s (OBLG) Stock

The stock of Oblong Inc (OBLG) has seen a 19.50% increase in the past week, with a 8.10% gain in the past month, and a -74.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.76% for OBLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for OBLG stock, with a simple moving average of -84.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OBLG is 3.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OBLG is $15.00, which is $14.81 above the current price. The public float for OBLG is 14.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBLG on November 21, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.75relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-19 that AI penny stocks offer investors a thrilling opportunity to tap into the fast-evolving artificial intelligence space. AI penny stocks have limited financial resources and modest profits, but their long-term growth prospects are enticing.

OBLG Trading at -36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.95%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG rose by +19.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1700. In addition, Oblong Inc saw -88.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 52,191 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 24. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc, valued at $9,655 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc, sale 7,373 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 0 shares at $10,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -76.41, with -57.09 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oblong Inc (OBLG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.