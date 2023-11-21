What Recent Market Trends Mean for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s (CLEU) Stock

In the past week, CLEU stock has gone down by -10.88%, with a monthly decline of -33.46% and a quarterly plunge of -43.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.18% for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.27% for CLEU’s stock, with a -79.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CLEU is 41.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on November 21, 2023 was 559.41K shares.

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

CLEU Trading at -36.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -30.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1886. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -84.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -4.78, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.