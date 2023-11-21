Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 31.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that REITs are increasingly buying back their own shares as the best real estate investment. Share buybacks are the focus of the third quarter earnings season for REITs. Factors such as strong financial conditions, weak property acquisition spreads, and high implied cap rates make buybacks attractive.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) is above average at 37.42x. The 36-month beta value for WY is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WY is $37.33, which is $5.1 above than the current price. The public float for WY is 727.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of WY on November 21, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stock saw an increase of 8.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.19% and a quarterly increase of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.52% for WY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.15. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $30.63 back on Nov 03. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,436 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $28,271 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 7,500 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 147,601 shares at $242,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.