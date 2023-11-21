Welltower Inc. (WELL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WELL is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WELL is $91.44, which is $2.89 above the current price. The public float for WELL is 553.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WELL on November 21, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WELL) stock’s latest price update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.21relation to previous closing price of 87.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that A rise in healthcare spending by senior citizens, strategic portfolio-repositioning efforts and a robust balance sheet are likely to drive Welltower’s (WELL) performance in the quarters ahead.

WELL’s Market Performance

WELL’s stock has risen by 3.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.55% and a quarterly rise of 10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Welltower Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for WELL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WELL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WELL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WELL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $101 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WELL Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WELL rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.54. In addition, Welltower Inc. saw 35.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

+16.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Welltower Inc. stands at +2.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Welltower Inc. (WELL), the company’s capital structure generated 73.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Welltower Inc. (WELL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.