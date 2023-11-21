WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) Stock Sees a-11.11 Decrease

The stock of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has seen a 48.98% increase in the past week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month, and a -23.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.52% for WLGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.88% for WLGS’s stock, with a -40.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WLGS is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on November 21, 2023 was 711.15K shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.11 in relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 48.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

WLGS Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.31%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS rose by +48.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5647. In addition, WANG & LEE Group Inc. saw -77.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE Group Inc. stands at -14.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.