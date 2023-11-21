Vmware Inc. (VMW) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vmware Inc. (VMW) has gone down by -3.82% for the week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month and a -12.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for VMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.41% for VMW’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vmware Inc. (VMW) by analysts is $165.90, which is $22.97 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 219.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of VMW was 2.11M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.66 compared to its previous closing price of 149.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-21 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer delivers his daily Mad Dash.

VMW Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.59. In addition, Vmware Inc. saw 16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 5,779 shares at the price of $178.29 back on Oct 16. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 71,053 shares of Vmware Inc., valued at $1,030,338 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of Vmware Inc., sale 4,966 shares at $177.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 76,832 shares at $879,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vmware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 106.14, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Vmware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vmware Inc. (VMW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.