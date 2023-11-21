Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.75 in comparison to its previous close of 4.00, however, the company has experienced a -37.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Positive interim results reported from phase 2 IGNITE study using iluzanebart for ALSP treatment from 6 patients. Additional results from phase 2 IGNITE study usung iluzanebart for the treatment of patients with ALSP from both 20 mg and 40 mg doses expected Q3 of 2024. Data from IGNITE study and ILLUMINATE study are going to be discussed with the FDA so that the company can possibly obtain Accelerated Approval pathway of iluzanebart for ALSP.

Is It Worth Investing in Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIGL is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIGL is $19.88, which is $16.23 above the current market price. The public float for VIGL is 12.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume for VIGL on November 21, 2023 was 59.14K shares.

VIGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has seen a -37.71% decrease in the past week, with a -50.74% drop in the past month, and a -38.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for VIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.66% for VIGL’s stock, with a -56.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $23 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIGL Trading at -42.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares sank -51.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL fell by -37.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw -70.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Nov 20. After this action, Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana now owns 207,687 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.51. Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.