VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is $35.62, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on November 21, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has increased by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 28.58. However, the company has seen a 1.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that While it’s always important to consider passive-income providers, they often lack an underlying growth impetus, which subsequently makes the concept of high-yield dividend growth stocks so compelling. You can get your growth and also enjoy dividend payments.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has experienced a 1.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.96% rise in the past month, and a -5.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for VICI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.