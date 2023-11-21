VF Corp. (VFC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for VF Corp. (VFC) by analysts is $18.80, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 366.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of VFC was 8.92M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 17.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that VF Corp. VFC, +10.04%, the maker of Vans sneakers and North Face coats, drew an upgrade to neutral from underweight Wednesday. J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew R.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VFC’s Market Performance

VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a 20.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.99% decline in the past month and a -9.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +20.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.12. In addition, VF Corp. saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Shattock Matthew J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Nov 10. After this action, Shattock Matthew J now owns 40,000 shares of VF Corp., valued at $291,664 using the latest closing price.

Shattock Matthew J, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Shattock Matthew J is holding 20,000 shares at $306,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.