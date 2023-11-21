Vestis Corp (VSTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSTS is $22.00, which is $5.82 above than the current price. The public float for VSTS is 130.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of VSTS on November 21, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VSTS) stock’s latest price update

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.64 in relation to its previous close of 16.45. However, the company has experienced a -0.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-03 that Vestis was just spun out from Aramark, and now looks poised to compete with industry leader Cintas.

VSTS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for VSTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for VSTS’s stock, with a 0.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSTS Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS fell by -0.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, Vestis Corp saw -15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.