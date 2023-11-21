Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 43.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is 68.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRT is 1.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VRT is 348.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On November 21, 2023, VRT’s average trading volume was 6.12M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT’s stock has seen a 5.34% increase for the week, with a 21.26% rise in the past month and a 27.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for Vertiv Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.31% for VRT’s stock, with a 73.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRT Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.39. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 226.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 7,955,215 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $375,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cripps Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 36,008 shares at $38.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Cripps Scott is holding 0 shares at $1,385,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value 17.05, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.