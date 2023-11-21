Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock Records 8.15% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, URBN stock has gone up by 7.65%, with a monthly gain of 10.79% and a quarterly surge of 8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for URBN’s stock, with a 18.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) by analysts is $38.27, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 58.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.68M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 36.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Evaluate the expected performance of Urban Outfitters (URBN) for the quarter ended October 2023, looking beyond the conventional Wall Street top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining some of its key metrics for better insight.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.09. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.