Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s stock price has soared by 25.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2021-08-02 that The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased by over 7% during intraday trading. This is why it happened.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UPC is 1.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPC on November 21, 2023 was 37.52K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

UPC stock saw an increase of 13.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.52% and a quarterly increase of -17.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.03% for UPC’s stock, with a -54.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPC Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares surge +50.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0729. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -86.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.53 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.58. Equity return is now at value -20.66, with -15.78 for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.