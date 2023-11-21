United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-15 that THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”), (NYSE American:UAMY) announces a Third Quarter Financial Review / Investor Update Webcast for Friday, the 17th of November at 2:00 PM Mountain Time (4:00 PM Eastern). Title: United States Antimony Corporation Third Quarter Financial Review and Investor Update Webcast Forward Looking Statements: This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company’s operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UAMY is $0.60, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for UAMY is 79.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for UAMY on November 21, 2023 was 103.63K shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY’s stock has seen a -13.33% decrease for the week, with a -24.37% drop in the past month and a -38.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for United States Antimony Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.04% for UAMY’s stock, with a -29.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAMY Trading at -25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3227. In addition, United States Antimony Corp. saw -46.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 21,068 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jan 19. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 956,849 shares of United States Antimony Corp., valued at $9,481 using the latest closing price.

Bardswich Lloyd, the Director of United States Antimony Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Bardswich Lloyd is holding 262,727 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+13.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corp. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -11.32, with -10.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.