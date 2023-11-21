Understanding the 6.44% Volatility Levels of BILL Holdings Inc’s (BILL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has gone up by 13.33% for the week, with a -36.04% drop in the past month and a -40.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.44% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.84% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -33.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BILL is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BILL is $86.11, which is $21.51 above than the current price. The public float for BILL is 102.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on November 21, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has increased by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 63.72. However, the company has seen a 13.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Software vendors that serve small and medium-sized businesses have gotten hammered by investors recently due to concerning forecasts

BILL Trading at -31.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -36.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.11. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Wagner Scott, who purchase 8,750 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Wagner Scott now owns 9,649 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $507,500 using the latest closing price.

Hornik David, the Director of BILL Holdings Inc, purchase 17,710 shares at $56.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Hornik David is holding 17,710 shares at $1,000,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.