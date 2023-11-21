Understanding the 6.07% Volatility Levels of Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, ENPH stock has gone up by 25.40%, with a monthly decline of -0.39% and a quarterly plunge of -23.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for Enphase Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.42% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -38.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is $112.18, which is $13.68 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 131.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on November 21, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.07 in relation to its previous close of 92.86. However, the company has experienced a 25.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Alternative energy stocks will likely be boosted by two medium-term catalysts and one long-term catalyst. One of the medium-term catalysts involves the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) finally releasing its rules on a hydrogen production tax credit.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +25.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.72. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -62.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who purchase 1,118 shares at the price of $90.23 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,272,015 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $100,873 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc, purchase 32,600 shares at $122.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 85,200 shares at $4,001,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 70.38, with 18.29 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.