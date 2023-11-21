Understanding the 4.35% Volatility Levels of Dexcom Inc’s (DXCM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a 10.79% increase in the past week, with a 26.74% gain in the past month, and a 1.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.73% for DXCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXCM is $124.65, which is $15.69 above the current price. The public float for DXCM is 380.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on November 21, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

The stock price of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has jumped by 3.80 compared to previous close of 104.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that DexCom (DXCM) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 19.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.49. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from ALTMAN STEVEN R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $101.26 back on Nov 15. After this action, ALTMAN STEVEN R now owns 59,700 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $101,256 using the latest closing price.

Regan Barry J., the EVP Operations of Dexcom Inc, sale 2,019 shares at $95.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Regan Barry J. is holding 64,250 shares at $192,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.