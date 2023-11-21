Understanding the 0.28% Volatility Levels of Gores Holdings IX Inc’s (GHIX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has gone up by 0.10% for the week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month and a 1.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.28% for GHIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for GHIX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX) is above average at 3163.64x. The 36-month beta value for GHIX is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GHIX is 50.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of GHIX on November 21, 2023 was 129.15K shares.

GHIX stock's latest price update

Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.45. However, the company has seen a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GHIX Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIX rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Gores Holdings IX Inc saw 5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIX

The total capital return value is set at -0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.31. Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.