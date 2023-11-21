Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc (UA) is $9.75, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for UA is 163.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UA on November 21, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.07relation to previous closing price of 7.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

UA’s Market Performance

Under Armour Inc (UA) has experienced a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.94% rise in the past month, and a 10.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for UA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

UA Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 8.62 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.22. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Under Armour Inc (UA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.