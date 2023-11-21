UiPath Inc (PATH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PATH is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PATH is $20.24, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for PATH is 417.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on November 21, 2023 was 6.90M shares.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has plunge by 1.53relation to previous closing price of 18.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-20 that Taiwan Semiconductor’s chips are used in several AI applications. UiPath is a practical application of AI in the workplace.

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc (PATH) has seen a 7.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.45% gain in the past month and a 21.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for PATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.71% for PATH’s stock, with a 14.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PATH Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, UiPath Inc saw 45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Wong Rich, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $18.07 back on Nov 14. After this action, Wong Rich now owns 756,599 shares of UiPath Inc, valued at $1,807,000 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 1,143,754 shares at $644,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -9.27, with -6.96 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.20. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath Inc (PATH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.