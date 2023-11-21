Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has decreased by -1.92 when compared to last closing price of 48.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that A spotty earnings history, debt concerns, and margin pressures make Tyson Foods and avoid.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSN is $53.39, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for TSN is 277.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume for TSN on November 21, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN’s stock has seen a -0.54% decrease for the week, with a 5.11% rise in the past month and a -11.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Tyson Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for TSN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.92. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from TYSON JOHN H, who sale 133,277 shares at the price of $46.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, TYSON JOHN H now owns 2,739,150 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $6,152,066 using the latest closing price.

MCNAMARA KEVIN M, the Director of Tyson Foods, Inc., purchase 20,500 shares at $48.92 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MCNAMARA KEVIN M is holding 115,670 shares at $1,002,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -1.23. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -1.77 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.