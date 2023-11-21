Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 63.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Twilio’s stock has dropped nearly 90% from its all-time high. Its top line growth is slowing down in this tough macro environment.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twilio Inc (TWLO) is $67.65, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 171.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on November 21, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Twilio Inc (TWLO) has seen a 8.88% increase in the past week, with a 19.31% rise in the past month, and a 5.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.39% for TWLO’s stock, with a 4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.70. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 7,582 shares at the price of $61.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 408,701 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $469,351 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc, sale 2,187 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 179,522 shares at $135,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.