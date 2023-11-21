Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TFC is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TFC is $33.81, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for TFC is 1.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on November 21, 2023 was 9.95M shares.

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 31.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Truist Financial Corporation faced challenges and strategic adjustments in Q3 2023, resulting in a decrease in Adjusted PPNR and total revenues. The bank showed resilience with a slight improvement in net interest margin and stable asset quality indicators. The stock price of Truist Financial Corporation is exhibiting a strong bullish formation, potentially poised for gains.

TFC’s Market Performance

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a 9.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.97% rise in the past month, and a 14.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for TFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for TFC’s stock, with a -2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TFC Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.79. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -25.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Oct 20. After this action, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR now owns 412,924 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $280,480 using the latest closing price.

PATTON CHARLES A, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 1,332 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that PATTON CHARLES A is holding 5,000 shares at $25,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 9.26, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 12.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.