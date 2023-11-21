Trading Update: High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Endures 7.76% Monthly Volatility

The stock of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen a 7.03% increase in the past week, with a -9.27% drop in the past month, and a 7.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for HITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for HITI’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HITI is at 0.82.

The public float for HITI is 68.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for HITI on November 21, 2023 was 338.95K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has increased by 15.13 when compared to last closing price of 1.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-09 that In the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis market, ancillary marijuana stocks have emerged as hidden gems, often overshadowed by the spotlight on direct cultivators. In general, these ancillary companies, supplying various accessories and services to the cannabis industry, play a crucial role in its expansion. From cutting-edge vaporizers to innovative packaging solutions, these stocks offer investors a unique entry point into the cannabis boom.

HITI Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3790. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -20.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.