Trading Update: Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Endures 2.23% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Boeing Co. (BA) has gone up by 6.44% for the week, with a 20.92% rise in the past month and a -5.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.18% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for BA is 604.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BA was 5.26M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.65 in relation to its previous close of 208.04. However, the company has experienced a 6.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Drone stocks may have fallen out of favor recently amid investors moving their funds to sexier investments like AI, the Metaverse or cryptocurrencies. Still, drone technology stocks might be better picks, given the more mature state of the technology and the positive cash flow.

BA Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.19. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boeing Co. (BA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.