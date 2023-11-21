Trading Update: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock Endures 2.57% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has gone down by -2.30% for the week, with a 5.52% rise in the past month and a 11.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for APLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) by analysts is $18.14, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.32% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of APLE was 2.88M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.18 in relation to its previous close of 16.54. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-09 that Savvy income investors know that it is not good enough simply to chase the highest dividends.

APLE Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.09. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.