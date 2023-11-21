Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) is $3.03, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for TMBR is 3.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMBR on November 21, 2023 was 367.66K shares.

TMBR) stock’s latest price update

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: TMBR)’s stock price has decreased by -68.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a -81.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Timber (TMBR) surges as LEO Pharma offers to acquire it for approximately $36 million.

TMBR’s Market Performance

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) has seen a -81.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -83.85% decline in the past month and a -84.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for TMBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -81.49% for TMBR stock, with a simple moving average of -78.99% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -83.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.27%, as shares sank -83.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR fell by -80.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3446. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -73.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23125.86 for the present operating margin

-293.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -23299.05. The total capital return value is set at -164.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.22. Equity return is now at value -3393.45, with -225.67 for asset returns.

Based on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.