The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Reliance Global Group Inc’s (RELI) Stock

In the past week, RELI stock has gone down by -16.10%, with a monthly decline of -52.88% and a quarterly plunge of -58.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.25% for Reliance Global Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.87% for RELI’s stock, with a -75.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RELI is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RELI is $7.00, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for RELI is 1.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for RELI on November 21, 2023 was 49.13K shares.

RELI) stock’s latest price update

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI)’s stock price has dropped by -16.10 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – IR Ezra Beyman – Chairman and CEO Joel Markovits – CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Albanese – EF Hutton Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Reliance Global Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

RELI Trading at -54.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -48.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3804. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc saw -89.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.73 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc stands at +38.59. The total capital return value is set at 151.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.08. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -47.19 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 186.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.05. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.