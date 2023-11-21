The -13.61% Simple Moving Average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a 17.67% increase in the past week, with a 14.91% gain in the past month, and a -24.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.11% for RXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is $15.57, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 150.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXRX on November 21, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.70 in comparison to its previous close of 7.05, however, the company has experienced a 17.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that We’re still in the initial stages of a massively disruptive artificial intelligence ( AI ) boom. Big Tech is investing billions of dollars into it.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Larson Tina Marriott, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Larson Tina Marriott now owns 413,404 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,280 using the latest closing price.

Secora Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Secora Michael is holding 938,186 shares at $182,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -70.84, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.