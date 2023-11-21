The -0.39% Simple Moving Average of Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CVE stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly plunge of -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Cenovus Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for CVE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by analysts is $24.24, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CVE was 7.93M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 18.07. However, the company has seen a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Higher contributions from the Oil Sands unit and lower expenses aid Cenovus’ (CVE) earnings in Q3.

CVE Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.